Lapel Pins Limited Offers Fast, Unique, Customizable Lapel Pins

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Lapel Pins have long been a quick and easy way of communicating with people. First used as decorative ornamentation by the dapper gentleman for demonstrating status, they have now been utilized by businesses as an opportunity to promote brand identity and cohesion. The fashion community uses them to make a more personalized statement.



LapelPinsLtd.com launched their website to provide customizable lapel pins to people who need lapel pins fast. They offer to create lapel pins in a wide range of sizes, from half an inch in quarter-inch gradients all the way to two inches in diameter. They offer these with a low price guarantee, free design, and overnight shipping, with a 5-10 day production period.



Custom pins are available from LapelPinsLtd.com in a variety of styles and materials. Soft enamel pins, the most commonly used, can be provided in ten distinctly different metallic finishes, and can have a range of optional extras including jewels, colour printing, three dimensional embossing and glow in the dark coating.



Cloisonne pins, using a classical technique designed to give outstanding results on full color finishes, are also available, along with heavy metal die-struck pins and offset printed pins.



LapelPinsLtd.com has recently incorporated a range of “Award Pins” designed to allow people who have been recognized by their peers for their outstanding contributions in their fields can easily display that recognition as they walk down the street or enter a high-profile meeting. Award pins can offer an affordable psychological boost to company morale.



Lapel pins can be attached in a wide range of ways, from cufflink attachments to the traditional pin, to magnets and rubber clutches.



The website has a sidebar menu including links to the sizing charts and appropriate pricing options, a submission box to get a free quote on your order, a contact us form for general enquiries and a Lapel Pin Gallery for examples of their previous work to inspire interested parties.



A spokesperson for the website explained their customer-focused commitment to excellence, “We have a professional staff of customer service representatives and graphic designers who will guide customers through their options and make sure they’re getting the end result that’s right for them before the manufacturing process even begins. From there, it’s our highest priority to make sure the affordable pins are delivered in a timely fashion, meaning even last-minute inspirations can become a reality in time.”



About Lapel Pins Limited

LapelPinsLtd.com is a manufacturer of custom lapel pins for corporate use, clubs, sports and promotional venues. Offering 5-10 day production time, free design and overnight shipping. For more information please visit: http://www.lapelpinsltd.com/