‘Laptop HQ’ Announces Holiday ‘Pet with a Laptop’ Photo Contest

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- As anyone with both a pet and a laptop knows all too well, animals are definitely drawn to the portable computers. In many ways, this does make sense; laptops tend to be nice and warm—just perfect for a mid afternoon nap—and pets always like to find ways to get attention from their owners who, in their opinion, are spending way too much time staring at a mysterious rectangular screen. What better way to get that point across than to walk across the keyboard while their beloved human is typing up an important document for work?



With these antics in mind, Laptop HQ, a laptop review website devoted to providing people with news, deals and freebies related to laptop computers, recently announced a holiday “Pet with a laptop” photo contest.



A recent post on the site featuring pictures of cats with laptops was so popular with readers that the staff at Laptop HQ decided to do their own pet with a laptop photo contest.



“We invite all our readers who are fascinated both about cool laptops and cute pets (is there anyone who isn’t, anyway?), to enter the photos that illustrate this theme for a chance to win a $75 or $100 Amazon gift card,” an article on the website said, adding that the contest is open mostly to amateurs, but professional photos are also welcome.



The rules to enter are pretty basic: the pet photo contest will run until December 31, and the winner will be announced on January 2, 2012.



“The most cute/funny/unusual photo will win, according to the discretion of Laptop HQ owner,” an article on the website noted. The photo must be taken by the contest entrant and should feature a pet and a laptop in some way. The pet does not have to belong to the person entering the contest, and everyone is welcome to submit up to five different photos.



If the winner makes a post about the pet photo contest on his or her blog, then he or she will win a $100 gift card instead of $75.



