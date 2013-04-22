LaptopDealsCentral.com Offers Information and Links to Actual Computer Deals

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- According to LaptopDealsCentral.com, the best laptop brands are offered by Dell, Lenovo and Hewlett-Packard (HP). The pricing of each laptop depends on the technical specifications and hardware. As there are quite a lot of laptops sporting similar configurations, it can get difficult for a buyer to find the best laptop that fits their budget.



The company admits that the product lines that they recommend of the aforementioned manufacturers are priced higher than typical laptops as they are meant for business people and professionals. However, Laptop Deals Central also makes it clear that you can find affordable ones and that the computers are just as good for everyone else as well. According to the website, the best laptop brand is the HP EliteBook, followed by the Lenovo ThinkPad and the Dell Latitude series. Users can visit the website to find the best laptop that their budget can cover.



The website lists laptops categorizing them based on screen size, processor type, deal type and more. Most laptops presented on the website carry an Intel Core i7 or an Intel Core i5 processor. Rather than paying $1000 USD+ for the newest generation of laptops, the website suggests that users purchase models that are one or two years old but that can still be found brand new, without compromising hardware and build quality. The company also points out that the warranty of such laptops may either be the same or better than 2013 laptop models and you can find them at half the cost or less compared to a new 2013 model.



“Purchasing a top of the line 2010 or 2011 laptop can save buyers a lot of money compared to buying 2013 models, which usually don’t have a noticeable difference in technical specifications these days.” states the company representative. The website promotes computers that were popular and successful as early as 2010 but that can still be found brand new at over 50% off their original price. The price tag of a “best value laptop” for example ranges from $395USD to $600USD and they are all equipped with an Intel Core i7 or an Intel Core i5 processor. For more information, visit http://www.laptopdealscentral.com.



