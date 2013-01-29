LaptopUniverse.com Reviews HP 20 Inch Laptop Bag Rolling Backpack Case

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The good: Eye-catching design; plenty of compartments; rock-solid feel and build. This is a well designed bag. It can be pulled on its wheels or converted to a backpack to keep your hands free for other suit cases. It also has nice depth to take overnight items in one bag and convenient side pockets for accessories. I would recommend this to a friend!



The bad: Very large and bulky size makes this bag unsuitable for normal city commuting; it's best as a weekend or carry-on bag for plane trips. One recommendation would be to eliminate the handles in the back that converts the bag to a backpack. It is an unnecessary use of space as this bag is too large and long to really be effective as a backpack.



The bottom line: This is one of the best bag available for a 20" Laptop/Notebook.



This HP bag KD853PA makes it a great buy as a weekend or carry-on bag that can handle most laptops.



Here are some of the Reviews from HP buyers:



It ss the only bag that will fit my laptop. I would recommend this to a friend!



This is really a suitcase that can also be used to carry your laptop. If you travel a lot for business and need an overnight bag that can carry your laptop and your clothes, then this is the case for you.



Outstanding and simple design. Just what I was looking for.



I have had this bag over a year - Purchased with an HP HDX 18. It fits great only thing is not an extreme amount of space for accessories. I have everything in the open compartment beneath the computer. I use it every day for work and travel - best case yet. I would only suggest a smaller one for a quick trip, like to a restaurant.



I searched high and low to safely store my 20" HP media Center laptop. It was kept in the original box for fear of damage. This case is over-sized but does allow for extra storage. As others have mentioned, the storage spot for the actual laptop is in the front of the bag leaving it front heavy. This causes the bag to fall forward to the floor when upright. I suggest the addition of a tiny fold-out foot that can be optionally opened to provide balanced support at the front. Other-wise it solved the issue for protecting this machine.



I have used this bag at least five days per week for over a year to carry around my HDX Dragon (20.1 inch screen) and I honestly can't recommend anything else for any large laptops. I had tried various other bas for it and it is the only one that works for the Dragon. The bag was originally designed for the Dragon (which, plus power adapter, weighs almost 15 pounds) so I have not had any balance issues with the bag standing on its own. If you know how to balance a load and keep the heavier items in the bag towards the bottom, you eliminate balance issues. When I need to bring my other Dragon with me (I have two), this bag easily handles the almost 30 pound load with about an extra 5-7 pounds of other electronics.



There are tons of other bags that can handle laptops of 17 inches and smaller, but if you have anything close to the size and weight of the HDX Dragon, then you can't go wrong with this bag. If I need to replace this bag, I wouldn't hesitate to buy this bag again.



About Laptop Universe

We are a distributor of Parts for Laptops, like, Optical Disk Drives, AC power adapters, DC adapters for laptops, monitors and other electronics like LCD's Mother Boards. We stock a wide range of ac adapters for many brands including Sony, Dell, HP, Acer, Toshiba and IBM. We offer replacement and OEM AC adapters for almost any laptop and monitor model.



Shawn Chhabra

10233 Bach Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63132

Phone# 001-314-423-5800

Website: http://www.laptopuniverse.com