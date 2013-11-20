Lara Croft Costume Emerges to Be the Classic Favorite

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Tomb Raider, the story of Lara Croft and her adventures was more than just a blockbuster. It was a trend setter more so in the fashion context owing to the sharp and sleek style of Lara’s character in the movie. Fans of the movie have tried their best to get the Lara Croft costume to relive the fantasy but, have faced immense dissatisfaction. The reason for such disappointment is the fact that costume stores and warehouses don’t really carry quality pieces.



Those who want to make the Lara Croft costume part of their fantasy wardrobe look for quality as they want the outfit to last. Customers can get what they are looking for at http://www.laracroftcosplay.net/ . The store here is completely safe and secure to shop and carries variety like no other. The best part about buying costumes from this website is that, the customer also gets to review costume information before making the investment.



The website is totally worth one’s time, effort and money. There is a section describing how one can emulate the look and feel of the costume in their very own home. And, those who want to be part of the real action and bring Lara home can browse through the abundant Lara Croft costume collection on this website.



Costume fanatics can have the best time of their lives on this website as it brings forward the best pieces and also a chance to find out more about these costumes. This is a great opportunity for customers to invest in a top quality Lara Croft costume without having to lug from store to store and pay a premium for the same product.



Media Contact

Brendan Gierey,

The Hub, Fimley,

Camberley, UK.

bgierey78@gmail.com