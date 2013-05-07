LARA Magazine Upgrades Site, Creates Richer, Interactive Storytelling Experience

Los angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Turning the page with a brand new look: LARA Magazine, trailblazers in the art of interactive storytelling—with a romantic twist—today announces the upcoming launch of a richer, more engaging and improved website. In early May 2013, the new LARA Magazine website will be live: http://www.laramagazineonline.com/.



“We have punched up the colors, made it livelier and easier [on] the eye,” says LARA Magazine founder L. Christian Amougou. “It's a simpler layout that does not take attention away from the main element... the magazine issue itself.”



Distinctly fusing the popular entertainment genres of film, TV, fashion, photography and novels to create photo entertainment (“Photainment”, “PhotoStory” or “PhotoNovela”) with dramatic plots and romantic storylines, LARA Magazine features comic-book-style storytelling with the addition of live actors. But the story doesn’t end on the last page. The new site enhancements make it possible for readers to further indulge the “LARA” experience.



According to Amougou, users will enjoy a wide range of additional features:



- Enhanced social media integration, including live feeds from Twitter and Flickr

- Larger, more vibrant issue covers

- Issue archives, accessed via new “Issues” page, with brief episode synopses

- “Events” page, where users can keep their fingers on the pulse of “LARA” action, past and future

- Much-anticipated “LARA Lounge,” featuring LARA Magazine stars and crew, where users can comment and share discussion threads at leisure



Apart from the new interactive features, readers can also stay in the know with “LARA TV News,” a live, weekly briefing about upcoming photainment episodes and in-depth interviews with the magazine’s stars. The site will also soon feature the LARA Store.



Designed for a wide range of browsers, the improved website will be accessible on computer, tablet and smartphone. To learn more about LARA Magazine or to sign up for a free subscription, visit the company website: http://www.laramagazineonline.com/.



Submitted by: L. Christian Amougou / Email: christian@laramagazineonline.com



LARA Magazine is published by: Team Amougou Publishing, LLC. Los Angeles, CA



http://www.laramagazineonline.com/.