New Consumer Goods market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Large-area LCD Panels in 2013 and Beyond: Market Forecasts, Industry Trends, Major Applications"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The estimation for the full-year shipment volume of large-area TFT-LCD (Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display) panel industry had been rather conservative at the beginning of 2012. Later, due to several detrimental factors like the ongoing European debt crisis, weak market demand in the developed countries, and the market growth slowdown in China, the shipment volume of large-area TFT-LCD panel applications - including LCD TV, and LCD monitor and notebook PC - all fell short of expectations. Despite of the lukewarm market demand, the price declines of TFT-LCD panels came to a halt in the second half of 2012. Some branded vendors even turned losses into profits by increasing high-end products in their product portfolios. This report profiles the development of large-area TFT-LCD panel market and industry and further examines their future trends in 2013 and beyond.
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List of Topics
Worldwide and Taiwanese large-area TFT-LCD panel industry shipment volume and value forecast until 2017
Worldwide large-area TFT-LCD panel application products' shipment forecast until 2017, including notebook PC, LCD monitor, and LCD TV
Worldwide and Taiwanese large-area TFT-LCD panel industry's key development trends, including international manufacturers' business strategies
Worldwide LCD TV market volume and value forecast until 2017, with market share breakdowns by regional market, panel size and branded vendor
Development of emerging LCD TV products including LED-backlit TV, 3D TV, Smart TV, and 4K2K TV
Worldwide LCD monitor market volume and value forecast until 2017, with market share breakdowns by shipment destination, branded vendor, and product mix
Taiwanese LCD monitor industry shipment volume and value forecast until 2Q 2013 and Taiwanese maker shipment volume ranking, touching on key focus areas including touch control monitor and smart monitor
Worldwide notebook PC sub and primary monitor market volume forecast until 2016, touching on the development of USB monitor with opportunities and challenges examined
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acer, AMD, AmTRAN, AOC, Apple, ASUS, AUO, BenQ, Century, China Telecom, CSOT, Dell, Foxconn, Funai, Google, Hisense, HP, Innolux, Intel, IO-Data Device, kbro, Lenovo, LETV, LG, LGE, Magnetic Laboratories Ltd, Microsoft, Neway, Panasonic, Philips, Qisda, RadioShack, Samsung, Sanyo, Sharp, Skype, Skyworth, Sony, Tatung, TCL, Toshiba, TPV, ViewSonic, Vizio, Wal-Mart, Wistron
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