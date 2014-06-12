New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Large Cooking Appliances in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Juice remained a small category, representing 3% retail volume terms of the whole soft drinks market in 2013. The category is still underdeveloped although it performed well and has potential due to the importance that healthier drinks are having in Tunisian culture. An increasing number of consumers are purchasing this product with off-trade per capita consumption increasing by 0.5 litres in 2013 to reach 4.5 litres per year per person.
Competitive Landscape
Societe Nouvelle des Boissons Gazeuses was the major player in 2013 with a 57% off-trade volume share and 37% off-trade value share. The operator led sales due to the numerous well-known brands it holds, such as Tropico, OH!, Diva and Raoua. The company is very popular in the country as it is not only present in the juice category but also in carbonates and in bottled water. Moreover, its most well-known juice brand, Tropico, held a 33% off-trade volume share in 2013 due to consistent marketing activity.
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Industry Prospects
The expected CAGR in off-trade volume terms over the forecast period is likely to be higher than that posted over the review period, mainly due to an increasing number of consumers switching to healthier juice in place of carbonates or other higher calorie intake drinks. The off-trade per capita consumption is expected to increase significantly from 4.5 litres in 2013 to 7.4 litres in 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Tunisia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in Tunisia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Tunisia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Tunisia?
- What are the major brands in Tunisia?
- What are the flavour trends in fruit juice and vegetable juice?
- What is the market share of smoothies in the 100% juice sector? Have there been any new product launches in the last year?
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