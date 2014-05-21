Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Large Cooking Appliances in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The ongoing economic crisis led many Italian consumers to maintain a very cautious approach to spending during 2013 and this compromised demand for large cooking appliances. Large cooking appliances was one of the major appliances categories most negatively affected by the economic crisis, mainly because 78% of value sales in large cooking appliances in 2013 was derived from built-in appliances and as demand for built-in major appliances has suffered more during the economic crisis, large...
Euromonitor International's Large Cooking Appliances in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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