New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Large Cooking Appliances in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The large reduction in energy supplies remained the most important trend for large cooking appliances in 2013. The reduction was the result of the nationwide shutdown of nuclear power plants in 2011 as these played a central role in supplying electricity to Japanese households prior to the 2011 earthquake. This continued in 2013 and accelerated consumers? concerns about possible blackouts. This drove consumers to switch to gas cooking appliances.
Competitive Landscape
Fuji Industrial Co Ltd retained its first place ranking with a 25% volume share in large cooking appliances in 2013. As a cooker food pioneer and specialist, the company enjoyed a dominant position with more than a 60% share in both built-in and freestanding units, with a focus on built-in units. Fuji?s cooker hoods are popular because their easy-to-clean features offer greater convenience. Their energy efficiency features were greatly improved in 2013, with the use of a direct current motor to control fans. The company is increasingly focusing on design aspects in its new products to fit with the growing number of open plan kitchens in new houses.
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Industry Prospects
Large cooking appliances is expected to register a CAGR of 2% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. This positive growth is expected to be driven by built-in hobs, which is likely to be fuelled with the switch to gas from induction hobs. In 2013, numerous power companies in Japan raised their electricity bills following the 2012 rise by the Tokyo Electric Power Company. The 7.7% rise by the Hokkaido Electric Power Company was one example. As a result, the switch to gas will be the key driver of growth in large cooking appliances.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Large Cooking Appliances industry in Japan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Large Cooking Appliances industry in Japan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Large Cooking Appliances in Japan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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