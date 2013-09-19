Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Large Cooking Appliances in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Sales of large cooking appliances continued to suffer from the economic downturn and the related slump in the housing market in 2012. Worried about their financial security and future prospects, Dutch consumers renewed their saving habits and cut down on consumption. Given the large expenditure involved with regard to large cooking appliances, consumers decided to postpone replacement purchases where possible, leading to volume and value declines across all categories.
Euromonitor International's Large Cooking Appliances in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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