Large Development Project on Staten Island a Go

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- In recent months, a Staten Island development project was in turmoil over labor costs and other contentious issues. The relevant parties have come together and worked out the details for the project to commence.



According to Crain’s New York Business, union labor made concessions to get the $500 million project underway. The project will be good for Staten Island businesses and contractors, and the development will strengthen the economy and improve the aesthetic appearance of the community. Union and non-union labor rates have differed for quite some time, which has made it difficult for developers to make a profit.



Regardless of the size of the project, it is important to work with a contractor that ethically sources their materials and uses qualified labor. Contractors and property owners are at risk if poorly constructed materials fail and hurt occupants. Load bearing structures need to be built with precision and reliable craftsmanship is the key to long lasting results. When preparing for a remodel or new development, it is critical to use the highest quality materials and get the proper permits.



JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. offers high-quality roofing, siding and exterior services for residential and commercial projects. When remodeling properties, personnel are there to guide clients through the process and answer questions about project materials, methods and results. For a full listing of services, please visit the following website: acjremodelinginc.com



To learn more about remodeling and home improvement, please call toll-free (866) 948-0201. It is important to work with a contractor that has a solid track record and positive reputation in the community. Start a remodel today and watch property values rise.



Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island, NY, 10312

Toll-Free: (866) 948-0201

Local: (718) 948-0201

Fax: (718) 948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.acjremodelinginc.com