Large Files, Corrupt Data, QuickBooks Repair Pro Has It All Figured

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- In order for a QuickBooks file to be read properly, data has to be ordered and placed correctly in the file. A data file under 200 MB is more manageable and makes it easy for the software to keep the data in the correct order.



Issues arise when the data file grows larger than the recommended size. This makes it difficult to sustain the data and keep it in order, resulting in incorrect reports.



Corruption within a file usually would go unnoticed, especially if the files are not frequently used. This goes undetected until it reaches level of severity when the data gets damaged or lost.



Common indicators of a damaged or corrupt file are frequent crashes and freezes, problems in opening QuickBooks company files and QuickBooks backup restore failed. Another indicator is Balance Sheet out of balance in accrual basis.



Data corruption can easily be fixed by tools provided within the QuickBooks Software program, however, simply fixing the corruption without doing anything about the size of your data file means this problem will return.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are"connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar cIndex error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



