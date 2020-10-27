Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Large Format Ceramic Panel Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global Large Format Ceramic Panel market is projected to display a good growth of over 11.83% by volume and 9.42% CAGR by value during 2019 - 2024



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Large Format Ceramic Panel Market: Laminam Spa, Neolith, Granitifiandre, ABK Group, Levantina, Florim, RAK Ceramics



ABK Group begins production of large-format panels



After investing 20 million euros in the two facilities located in Finale Emilia and Solignano (Modena) in 2014-2015, the ABK Group has recently concluded a new 10 million euro project which, in the words of Alessandro Fabbri, CEO Sales & Marketing, "will enable the group to join the elite of large-format ceramic panel manufacturers".



A new complete plant consisting of the Continua+ line and EKO kiln from Sacmi came into operation at the Solignano facility at the end of August, while the dry grinding department will be completed in October with the installation of a third line from BMR for the production of large sizes. With this new investment ABK Group is looking to maintain its process of continuous growth following a 5.8% increase in turnover in 2015 to 122.6 million euros (up 18% in two years) and an output of around 5.3 million sq.m/year produced under the ABK, Ariana and Flaviker brand names.



Florim and BMR continue their partnership in the field of large-size panels



Quality, innovation and environmental sustainability have always been the guiding principles behind Florim Group's plant engineering choices. For the finishing operations on large-format panels (up to 1600x3200 mm) produced at the factory in Mordano (Bologna), the well-known Italian ceramic tile manufacturer has installed a new line from BMR which will allow for multiple production combinations aimed at optimising space and environmental resources.



The high degree of flexibility of the line together with minimal stoppages improve productivity, while environmental sustainability, one of Florim Group's strategic priorities, is guaranteed by the adoption of dry squaring technology with the recovery of powder for use as a raw material in the body formulation. This additional benefit of dry technology has been confirmed by a recent scientific research project conducted by BMR in collaboration with the Chemistry and Geology Department of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. Along with this and zero water consumption, further benefits include plant simplification (as the drying, treatment and sludge disposal processes are eliminated) and significant cost savings associated with the longer lifetime of parts and consequently of the entire line.



This latest installation at the Mordano facility brings to 19 the number of BMR squaring and honing lines installed at the Florim Group's various facilities in years of cooperation between the two companies. Another investment involving BMR is that of Florim's production facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where it has supplied a full-field honing and anti-stain treatment line for conventional sizes as well as a dry squaring and dry cutting line.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Large Format Ceramic Panel Market. The report on large format ceramic panel market has been analysed by both volume and value. The market has been analysed By Application (Flooring, Interior Wall, Exterior Cladding and Countertops), By Thickness (3mm &below,5 to 9mm, 9.1 to12mm and 12mm & above) for the Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, G.C.C and ROW) and Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar). The global large format ceramic panel market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Large format ceramic panel also known as extra-large size ceramic tile is a new craftily designed product segment in ceramic tile market. On the grounds of continuous dynamic innovations and developments of manufacturing process in ceramic tile industry, additionally with the change in incremental demand of seamless ceramic tiles gave birth to the Large Format ceramic panels.



On account of perfect flatness, extremely low weight and excellent physical and mechanical properties, Large Format ceramic panels are widely used in architecture and interior design. These versatile solutions are becoming increasingly popular both for traditional applications and for uses that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. This success is a result of recent technological advances in the manufacturing and decoration processes, which allow excellent technical performance to be combined with a modern, sophisticated design.



Availability of ceramic panels in wide range of dimensions from 100cm*300cm to 160cm*480cm of length and breadth respectively with thickness from 3mm to 30mm facilitates the growth of ceramic panels in different applicability.



Influence Of The Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Large Format Ceramic Panel market.

- Large Format Ceramic Panel market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Large Format Ceramic Panel market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Large Format Ceramic Panel market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Large Format Ceramic Panel market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Large Format Ceramic Panel market.



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Large Format Ceramic Panel Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



