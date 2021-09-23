Large Format Print Services Introduced by Dream Image Signs

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Also called wide-format or grand-format printing, large format prints are typically at least 24 in. wide, but can be virtually any size. Large format print services continue to drive a large portion of the growth within the print market and are currently outpacing digital alternatives such as electric signs or supersized LED screens. This is because large format printing in Calgary can make things come alive and is more versatile than any other option. Whether you're looking to create banners, decor or vehicle wraps, large format printing in Calgary provides the ideal solution to all of your big printing needs.



In recent times, large format printing in Calgary has started to take off as a cost-effective print marketing solution. In the past, wide-format printing was bogged down with a number of issues, including short run lengths, high costs and slow turnaround times. In addition, only certain materials could be printed on in the past, and finishes were expensive and difficult to apply. "The introduction of new technologies with higher capabilities and quicker turnaround speeds as made this product attainable and affordable for most businesses which is why we are excited to offer it," says Roberto Gomez, proud owner and operator of Dream Image Signs.



Dream Image has been in business since 2015 and has thoroughly enjoyed working with our clients to provide affordable and creative options to suit their needs. Whether it's a tradeshow, festival, business branding or personal need, Dream Image has got it covered!



"Large format printing offers so many options and materials to print on. You can get very creative and turn the whole project around quite quickly," says Gomez.



Some typical things a business would use large format printing in Calgary for include:



- Blueprints

- Posters

- Vinyl banners

- Outdoor signage

- Window Clings

- Backlit Displays

- Trade show wall panels

- Large maps or charts

- Colour comps

- Business presentations

- Courtroom exhibits

- Point-of-purchase displays



This announcement sparks a new era for Dream Image Signs of providing customers with what they've asked for. "Our customers spoke and we have listened. We are bringing in new services all the time to accommodate the most popular needs of Calgarians," says Roberto Gomez. "The options with large format printing are endless so we are glad to support so many types of businesses with this particular service announcement."



For businesses and organizations in Calgary, Dream Image Signs will provide you exceptional large format printing, design services and the best experience possible.