Large Format Printer Market Worth $11.2 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2020 -- According to the new research report, "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printers, RIP software, Services), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV Curable, Latex, Dye Sublimation), Printing Technology, Printing Material, Print Width, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Large Format Printer Market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 to USD 11.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for large format printing in the textiles, advertising, and packaging industries; rising adoption of UV curable inks in outdoor advertising, CAD, and technical printing applications; and the growing importance of digital document production in commercial printing applications. The increasing demand for large format printers for home furnishing & decor and vehicle wrap applications, the rising requirement for large format printing from the in-plant market, as well as the availability of varieties of large format printers with a varied price range, are creating tremendous growth opportunities for the players in the large format printer market.



"The large format printer market for printer accounted for the largest share in 2019."



Printers held the largest share of the large format printer market in 2019. Large format printers support a print roll width between 18" and 100". These printers are widely used for applications such as printing banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, vehicle image wraps, architectural drawings, large artworks, signage, and backdrops for theatrical and media sets. Large format printers are used for various applications, including printing banners, posters, trade show graphics, wallpapers, vehicle image wraps, architectural drawings, construction plans, and backdrops for theatrical and media sets.



"Based on printing technology, Ink-based (inkjet) printers is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period."



Ink-based (inkjet) printers are projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Inkjet printer manufacturers have started providing faster inkjet printers with reduced running costs for large format printing, which has led to the widespread adoption of inkjet printers in this industry. The reason behind the decreasing demand for the toner-based printer is the replacement of these printers with inkjet printers due to their benefits such as low cost and low maintenance.



"The market for large format printers with a print width ranging from 60" to 70" is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period."



The market for large format printers with a print width ranging from 60" to 70" is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Printers in this category are known as grand format printers. These printers are mostly used in large-scale commercial applications, such as banners, large vehicle graphics, and advertisements. They offer an output with great details and high quality.



"The market for solvent ink-based large format printers accounted for the largest share in 2019."



In 2019, the solvent ink-based large format printer accounted for the largest share of the market by ink type. The solvent ink is cheaper than UV-curable and water-based inks; this ink enables printing on various surfaces, including corrugated boards, papers, flexible packaging materials, metal foils, and plastic materials. Solvent inks are made up of petroleum-based chemicals and produce rich and vibrant colors. This ink is flexible, UV-resistant, waterproof, durable, and, therefore, does not require special overcoating; therefore, it is more beneficial for outdoor advertisements.



"Among application, printers for decor application is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period."



Large format printer market for decor application is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Decor is high-volume, open-edition art printing and custom imaging used for decoration. Decor is a lucrative, fast-growing segment of the large format printer market. Decor applications include wallcoverings and photo murals, canvases, wall decals, window covering, professional photography, and fine art and decoration.



"APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



The large format printer market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, large format printers are likely to be high in demand because of their growing use in graphics printing, apparel and textiles printing, and computer-aided design (CAD) and technical printing applications. APAC is considered as a growth engine for the global economy. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already developed economies, and China had been the fastest-growing economy in the world for the last two decades. Also, APAC produces a large amount of apparel and textiles, and this sector is expected to grow steadily in this region. Significant growth in the market for large format printers is likely to be observed in advertising and signage applications in India, mainly due to the booming economy.



The key players operating in the large format printer are Hewlett Packard (US), Canon (Japan), Epson (Japan), Mimaki Engineering (Japan), Roland (US), Ricoh (Japan), Durst Phototechnik (Italy), Xerox (US), Konica Minolta (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), and Electronics for Imaging (US). These companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and developments, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.



