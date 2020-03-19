San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The growing popularity of 3D printing technology across various sectors coupled with constant advancements in the technology is playing a vital role in the development of the global large format printers market. A report by TMR Research, titled "Large Format Printers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017–2025," includes a detailed study on more such trends and opportunities influencing the market. It offers a 360-degree view of the global large format printers market by providing insights into all the important aspects, including geographical segmentation and competitive landscape.



The burgeoning demand for UV-curable inks for a wide range of applications is one of the key drivers of the global large format printers market. The development of eco-solvent inks is also working in favor of the market. Several end users prefer eco-solvent inks to other solvents for outdoor signage, vehicle wraps, and point-of-sale displays. Apart from this, the declining prices of large format printers and recent improvements in ink-level monitoring software are stoking the growth of the market. On the other hand, the rising prominence of digital media for promotion and advertisements is inhibiting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing integration of conventional printing with digital media communication is acting as a bright spot for players in the global large format printers market.



On the basis of geography, the report categorizes the global large format printers market into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period owing to the high acceptance of technologically advanced products. Asia Pacific is poised to progress at a promising pace during the same period. The soaring demand for latex wide format printers and UV-cured inks across the region is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology coupled with rapid technological advancements is fuelling the growth of the region. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China are the sights of high growth rates in APAC.



Manufacturers in the global large format printers market are pouring funds into research and development of innovative products that can better adapt and scale to cater to the requirements of end users. Players are trying to consolidate their position in the market by launching cost-effective products that offer premium printing quality. Some of the prominent participants in the global large format printers market are Canon Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, Konica Minolta, Epson, Mutoh, AFGA Graphics, and Kyocera.



