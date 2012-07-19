Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Large GIS market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for knowledge infrastructure. The Large GIS market in North America has also been witnessing the increasing need for automated content extraction techniques. However, the high cost of GIS solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Large Geographical Information System Market in North America 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only on North America; it also covers the Large GIS market in the North America landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Hexagon AB, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and The US Geological Survey. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Bentley Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Digital Globe Inc. and Geo Eye Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/large-geographical-information-systems-market-in-north-america-2011-2015-report-552483