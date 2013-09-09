Large Scale DDoS Attacks Have Increased During the First Three Month in 2013

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- According to the new report from DdoS Protection supplier which name is clearddos, the volume of distributed denial of service which is also called the DDoS has had great increased during the first three years of this year. The engineer from website www.clear-ddos.com has said that the average attack bandwidth of the DDoS in the first quarter of 2013 should be 48.25 Gbps which is eight times than that of the last quarter of 2012. In the last quarter of 2012, the average attack bandwidth was 5.9Gbps.



Last month, the attacking scale for the anti-spam organization which name is Spamhaus has already surpassed 300Gbps which is the largest attacking in the history. However, the engineer from website www.clear-ddos.com has said that this kind of situation has been seriously overrated.



In the first three months of 2013, there are about 25 percent of attacks against the customers clearddos is the gentle attacks Anti DDoS which the average bandwidth is less than 1Gbps. However, there are also 11 percent of the attacks which has already exceeded the average bandwidth that is 60Gbps. This kind of condition has told people that attackers have become increasingly organized and this would be better for them to be able to launch large-scale attacks. So, the professional server for Anti DdoS would be the necessary thing in this situation.



Compared with the last quarter of 2012, the number of DDoS attacks has been increased by 1.75 percent during the first quarter of 2013. On the other hand, compared with the same period of last year, it has been increased by 21.75 percent. In the first three months of 2013, the attacks against the infrastructure layer has accounted for one third of all of attacks which has rose 3.65 percent compared to the previous quarter. The engineer from website clear-ddos.com has said that the character of the DDoS attacks in this quarter is that the attacking volume to the Internet service providers and carriers router infrastructure has had great increasing.



However, the main resource of the DDoS attacks in the first quarter of 2013 should be China which Dedicated Servers has accounted for 40.68 percent. The second should be the United States which has occupied 21.88 percent. The Germany is 10.59 percent. From the former record, the Russia has always been an active area of DDoS attacks but the Russia does not enter the top ten source countries for DDOS attacks. However, the DDOS traffic from Brazil ihas had great increasing and it has also proven that DDoS activity is steadily increasing in these countries.



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