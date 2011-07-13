Largest Ecommerce Restaurant Supply Seller Opens New Kentucky Distribution Centre

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2011 -- WEBstaurantStore Inc., a leading online distributor of food service equipment and restaurant supplies, recently announced the late summer opening of a new distribution centre in Madisonville, Kentucky. The ecommerce seller is a division of Clark Associates, a Lancaster, Pa.-based foodservice equipment and supplies dealership. The $3.3 million investment by the company will immediately create 50 new jobs in Madisonville with expected growth to 95 jobs over the next several years. Poised to serve the company’s Midwest and Southern U.S. customers, the centre was lauded by Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear.



“I am delighted that Clark Associates will locate a new distribution centre for its ecommerce business, WEBstaurantStore.com, in Madisonville,” said Gov. Beshear. This growing company will provide a significant boost to the area through job creation and the significant financial investment within the community.”



Established in 2004, Webstaurant restaurant supply has grown to be the largest restaurant equipment company on the Web. The company distributes more than 40,000 food service and equipment items from some of the most respected brand names in the business throughout the United States and Canada. The new 148,000-square-foot centre will be poised to streamline and increase distribution to the company’s customers in the Midwestern and Southern regions of the U.S.



In addition to its extensive sales and selection, the ecommerce site offers its customers broad support when dealing with wholesale restaurant supplies. This includes an online food service help section that features ordering guides, measurement tables, food safety tips, an online help desk staffed with experts and numerous online articles to assist customers in purchasing decisions.



More than 400 people are employed by WEBstaurantStore’s parent company, Clark Associates, which reported revenues of $103.3 million and ranked as the ninth largest food service equipment and supplies dealer in the United States. That is according to Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine 2010 rankings. In addition to restaurant supplies, the family-owned business serves a variety of commercial food service customers nationwide through its multiple divisions and branches specializing in mechanical, sales and manufacturing.



“Despite the sluggish national economy, WEBstaurantStore Inc. continues to grow, and the opening of a new distribution centre in Kentucky is a reflection of that growth,” said Dave Groff, vice president of distribution for Clark Associates. “In addition to its strategic placement for us, Madisonville is a wonderful area with a great workforce. We’re both eager and excited to finish renovations on the building that will house the new distribution centre and immediately begin hiring employees by mid to late summer.”



For more information on WEBstaurantStore Inc., please visit http://www.webstaurantstore.com