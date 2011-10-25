Largest Fitness and Amenity Solution Provider Celebrates 10th Birthday with 300th Vendor Partner and Over One Million Products

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) --10/25/2011 -- Just in time for its 10th Birthday Celebration, Wilkins Fitness Enterprises has added its 300th vendor partner for its national distribution. This allows this solutions oriented health and wellness company to offer over one million prices at Manufacturer Direct wholesale pricing. Additionally, it officially cements Wilkins Fitness as the largest health, fitness and amenity distribution company in the United States.



With Consultants, Management and Solution Providers in 48 states, combined with the LARGEST service network in the USA, WFE is poised to continue its aggressive expansion. Recording record breaking Q1, Q2, and Q3 in 2011, this privately traded company continues to become a one-stop resource and the go-to entry point for new and unique products to go-to-market. The premiere line, the W-Cardio Line offers the best warranty in the fitness industry with 5 years on parts and 5 years on labor, assuring customers with this "worry free warranty." However what has assisted in the growth is the total diversification of their product offerings to include anything their existing customers may purchase at manufacturer-direct pricing.



“It is such an honor to be able to help so many different types of businesses. In the past, you had to contact 10 different places to do what we are able to provide with one point of contact. “ said Vice President Sales , Bradford Wilkins.



Chairman Ron Wilkins continued, “In the age of the internet, that face to face understanding of a business’ needs has been lost. We strive to never recommend something that isn’t a great fit – and with a million products we usually have lots of options to make sure that we keep that promise”



CEO Dan Wilkins elaborated “In the past, when you went to a fitness company they had three to five treadmills to offer you. We have 61 treadmills that can be customized based on what the goals of the facility. We offer everything someone might need to put together a state of the art fitness center including floors, mirrors, sound, even the disinfectant cleaners. Plus, we can assist with so many other areas including the pool, the playground, the game room, or even the carpeting in the rest of a facility.”



The highly rated Wilkins Enterprises Academy, where a new generation of experienced sales professionals (including former senior management of Fortune 100 companies, business owners and leaders of various other industries) attend to prepare for what is referred internally as the 2012.5 Sales Era. With a unique WFE vocabulary (the corporate glossary is four pages long including phrases such as Ran Q. Pop, SACFAC and the Mangos), combined with an internal mission "To help those we work with get promotions and raises" routed in integrity, the company continues to challenge the way the "fitness industry" has done business for the past 35 years.



While providing a solution customized for each facility is fantastic, VP of Service Barry Wilkins articulates, “Providing the right product is only a piece of the equation. With the largest service network in North America, we can service any brand of fitness equipment, playground, or pool. With the 24 hour guaranteed response time, we feel really great about being able to support and service to make sure our customer’s customers feel great as well.”



In the past year, WFE has seen its Chairman Ronald Wilkins elected as the Chair of the Fitness Industry Dealer's Association and appointed to numerous other Boards in the industry. Additionally, internal promotions have seen a new Vice President of Sales (Bradford Wilkins) and Director of Sales (John Ward) and continued growth of the sales force to meet the needs of a growing group of customers. Serving everywhere from schools, professional sports teams, medical groups, gyms, hotels, multi-family housing and more. WFE will be continuing its growth in 2012 adding additional team members and management in several geographic regions.



About Wilkins Fitness

Wilkins Fitness Enterprises is the largest fitness amenity distribution company in the USA, based in Mount Pleasant, SC with managers and service technicians in 48 states.



Wilkins Fitness Enterprises, a founding member of the Fitness Industry Dealers Association, is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled choice, manufacturing and supplying more than One Million products from 300+ suppliers and partners.



While our name bears our pedigree of "fitness", we continue to expand in response to your business needs. We began 10 years ago, supplying residential and commercial fitness equipment, flooring, mirrors and accessories.



We now manufacture and supply: innovative entertainment solutions to enhance and broaden your facility's appeal, as well as state-of-the-art products and services for everything from pools to playgrounds; basketball gymnasiums to stadiums; karate dojos to yoga studios.



Additionally, we carry a wide selection of commercial offerings for hospital, medical, rehab, PT, chiropractic, massage, tanning equipment and literally thousands of quality accessories.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content:

This press release was updated to include additional background information.