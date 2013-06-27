Largest National Healthcare Job Board Completes Broad Spectrum Overhaul and Brand Consolidation

Woodstock, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- In the growing sector of Healthcare, Health Jobs Nationwide is positioning itself to be the leader in employment resources for the job seeker and the employer/recruiter. The result of the changes allow for a more streamlined approach to searching for jobs and quality applicants with in the industry.



Previously known as the Health Jobs Nationwide Network, which included the brands: NurseJobsNationwide.com, TherapyJobsNationwide.com, PhysicianJobsNationwide.com, HealthAdminstrationNationwide.com, TechJobsNationwide.com, PharmacyJobsNationwide.com and AdvancedPracticeJobs.com, the company rolled all brands under the website: HealthJobsNationwide.com. The result is one unique and powerful brand containing verticals for each of the above disciplines with in the Healthcare industry. This single portal combines the uniqueness of the previous individual sites with an enhanced platform to create synergistic metrics by which others are compared. For example: over the last 30 days trailing, Health Jobs Nationwide has had over 500,000 unique visitors to the site. For the jobseeker, HJN offers over 160,000 nationwide jobs. For recruiters/employers, the site offers over 580,000 opt-in clinical and non-clinical searchable healthcare resumes.



Besides cleaning up redundancies, consolidating brands and revamping the look and feel, the enhanced platform will contain the latest in search technology including widgets built in to take advantage of LinkedIn functionality and “real time” parsing of job postings/resumes so users can find what they need quickly. Designed to intuitively give the user a higher degree of information and ease when performing searches, this functionality will create a new standard in career search engines. Other enhancements will include automated job and resume retrievers, streamlined job-sort and display functionality, comprehensive job-post view and application metrics. In addition, there have been multiple improvements to the backend code resulting in over a 20% increase in daily candidate registrations and job applications.



If you are a clinician looking for a healthcare job, news/information or a recruiter/employer that is looking to post jobs and search for quality candidates, you are encouraged to visit: www.HealthJobsNationwide.com.