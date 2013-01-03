Largest Selection of Homes, the New Search Engine - FINDRENTTOOWN.com Yields Nationwide Listings

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- For prospective homebuyers on the market, finding a trustworthy lender is a crucial step to buying a home. Find Rent to own offers some of the best options in the real estate industry. FRTO, US serving many buyers and has been able to secure several types of mortgages: over 15 year Fixed Rate Mortgage (FRM) and above.



“Our in-depth analysis, research and buyer focused website with rent to own homes in every region of the US followed makes the portal yield results exactly and as per prospective buyers requisite,” says Mark Anav at Find rent to own . “People come to us with a certain impression on their mind – and they walk out with loads of information and economically fit homes”.



Search for home was never this easy



http://www.findrenttoown.com as an online real estate firm specializes in list of nationwide rent to own homes, credit consultation, bad credit history repair, down payments, and flexible terms.



They understand the benefits of mutual success and seem to always put their customers first the way any good business does. Their easy to navigate website and availability of information more readily available.



For more questions about this press release pleases contact Mark Anav, FRTO at 866 658 6755 or email maxmindla@gmail.com



About Find rent to own

FRTO or Find rent to own has been up and running successfully for years and have risen to be the premier real estate provider in US region. They effectively created a process that consistently provides the most pertinent results in lease to home.



They start with appraising for an accurate value of the property, then pricing staging and the signing of the agreement once the buyer is fully convinced. The best part of this website is its search option, enter either zip code or city name and it yields results exactly in the same location. Lease to own homes option is the best offer that FRTO offers to it’s prospective buyers.