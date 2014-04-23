Largest Share in the Market Is Claimed by the Commercial Segment

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Increasing government support, better FDI inflows and increasing investment by private players are some of the major driving factors for growth of Russian Pharmaceutical Industry. The commercial drug segment occupied approximately 15% share in pharmaceutical market owing to the increasing consumer preferences for branded products and strengthening of Ruble. Besides, increasing healthcare spending and rising ageing population has been driving the sales in the commercial drug segment. Majority of drugs used in the country are imported which impacts the share of domestic pharmaceutical players in the commercial market. Therefore, the Russian Government has even introduced new policies and measures to restrict the access to imported medicines.



On the holistic basis, the “Russian Pharmaceutical Market Outlook to 2017”, report thoroughly discusses the demographic profile of Russia and the pharmaceutical infrastructure; the overall pharmaceutical market of Russia in terms of branded & generics; state, commercial, and hospital segments; parapharmaceuticals; and distributors. Also, the market drivers; the laws and bylaws associated with the industry; and a detailed competitive scenario of the market along with the profiles of key players are also included in the report.



With the implementation of new supportive laws, government strategic inclination towards industrial development, better investment aspects, emergence of certain regions as R&D hubs, and the shift in consumer buying behavior among others, the Russian pharmaceutical market is poised to record a spurt in growth in the near future.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM652.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.