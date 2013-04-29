Largest Social Media Influencers Gathering in Visayas Mindanao Held

Visayas, Phillipines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- How effective and influential are you online? Can you say boldly that you are a SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER? Do you promote advocacies or business online?



A person must be goal-oriented, persistent and truthful. These fundamental features make an influencer effective and efficient in inspiring others to be one.



The Social Media Influencers Summit 2013 apparently benefited the netizens to understand, strengthen, and improve both their social and marketing skills via social networking.



2013 kicked off as the pioneer year of this prestigious occasion. Uplifting social networking individuality, exceptional speakers brought out information and experience in delving into social media platforms.



An array of more or less 10 sponsor booths pitched at the entrance of the JCentre Convention Hall. They gave away freebies and plugged their products and promotions.



Through the help of SMIS 2013 co-presenters SMART Communications (http://www.smart.com.ph), Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated (http://www.rafi.org.ph), MegaWorld Corporation (http://www.megaworldcorp.com), about 400 participants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao gathered listening to around 12 social media influencers and speakers at J Centre Mall (http://www.jcentrecebu.com) Convention Hall ‘s state-of-the-art sounds and video facilities.



THE SPEAKERS



Around nine in the morning, the CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler, Maria Ressa, graced the audience as the Keynote Speaker of the Summit. Her stories and expertise brought a huge impact on the netizens’ perspective in partaking social media responsibility. Her fascinating talk outlined an attractive, informative, and influential chance to move forward in the evolving world of social connections.



Hosted by Y101’s Noel Dela Rosa and blogger and foodie Mary Angeli Bas, the 1st set of notable speakers shared empowering thoughts pertaining to social networking as follow:



Janette Toral, Owner of DigitalFilipino.com, discussed on a video presentation about the personality and qualities of a social media influencer.



Anthony Noel, Director of Lenddo Business Development on how to assist one’s education financially and credit using social networking.



Vic Marion Madriaga, President of Cagayan De Oro Bloggers, shared the story of their success for advocacy.



Mary Jane Cabrera, as the treasurer of Iloilo Bloggers discussed her experience on how social media influencers work in the community.



Lisa Marie Mirasol, Co-Founder of Iligan Bloggers Society, inspired the participants with the Iligan Bloggers Society’s success story of “One for Iligan”.



After a series of talks, they entertained queries from the audience relevant to their corresponding covered topics. Questions range from personal and professional to business purposes in using social media platforms.



The second part of the program followed right after lunch break. Maximizing the time, participants split up into two and grouped them according to sectors. Social Media for Advocacy gathered at the Calla Hall while for Business assembled at the Tulip Hall.



Speakers: Social Media for Advocacy



Tonyo Cruz, Social Media Strategist conversed how effective social media is, for social change.



Hannah Almira Amora, Organizer of Maven’s Heart Fund, revealed how they raised one million pesos in three months.



Kevin Ray Chua, Co-Founder of Cebu Bloggers Society Inc. unfolded the story on how and why social media is effective in Philippine Elections.



Maria Irene Aserios, Founder of Bukidnon Bloggers, told us what, how and why Social Media Influencers give a huge impact to National and Local Politics.



The following speakers shared their expertise in using social media for business:



Fitz Villafuerte, Technopreneur of “Ready to be Rich” discussed on how to maximize your business with the use of social media.



Anthony Leuterio, Social Media Expert, presented how social media became a tool for digital real estate marketing.



Jonha Ducayag Revesencio, Digital Strategist, enlightened the participants on how to engage your brand to influencers.



Sharing their proficiency in social media when it comes to trend, strategy, rights and responsibilities, speakers like Chris Ducker, Virtual CEO of VirtualStaffFinder.com, Leah Besa-Jimenez of SMART Communications and Atty. Ethelbert Ouano of Cebu Bloggers Society Inc. gave the participants another round of success story.



Commencing the event, the organizers presented tokens of appreciation to the speakers giving them pride for a job well done.



Ruben Licera Jr, President of Cebu Bloggers Society and the Lead Organizer of Social Media Influencers’ Summit 2013, delivered the closing remarks highlighting that the event is a landmark not only for the social media influencers community in Cebu. He also emphasized the value of social media as a tool in promoting advocacies and social change in their respective communities.



Motivation, commitment as well as enlightenment, packed the day of everyone noting its success. This fun and learning experience inspired many individuals to grow, realize and develop life changing choices.



Proceeds of this event will be given for the benefits of Dr. Narciso Tapia Kidney Transplant Fund, World Vision, and the Cebu Bloggers Society Inc (CBSi).



Influenced by the brand new training, it is an overwhelming experience knowing and taking part of this prestigious event. Gaining new buddies opened up the doorway to great possibilities consistent with social networking.



PARTNERS AND SPONSORS



Through the help of the sponsors, speakers and organizers upon assisting one another, success of the event was made possible.



Platinum Sponsors: Imperial Palace Waterpark Resorts and Spa (link: http://www.imperialpalace-cebu.com) and Bluewater Resorts (http://www.bluewater.com.ph)



Gold Sponsors: Local Government of the City of Lapulapu, Sky Cable (http://www.skycable.com), and Aboitiz Equity Ventures (http://www.aboitiz.com)



Silver Sponsors: Rappler.com (http://www.rappler.com), Sky Broadband (http://www.skybroadband.com.ph) , Harolds Hotel (http://www.haroldshotel.com), Cebu Daily News (http://www.cdn.com.ph), AboitizLand (http://www.aboitizland.com) , AboitizPower (http://www.aboitizpower.com), and Visayan Electric Cooperative (VECO) (http://www.veco.com.ph), and The Centre Suites (http://www.thecentersuites.com)



Bronze: Waps Magic, Pinoy Great Deals, Click Photo Club, 106.7 Home Radio.



Patron: Andy Hotel (http://www.andyhotel.net), Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort and Spa, Lenddo, Tsuneishi Philippines, Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort and Spa, Costabella Resort and Spa and, Bluewater Panglao Resort



The Event is made possible with the help of the following organizations: Cebu Auto Blog, Cebu Best Properties, GeiserMaclang NewZilla, The Freeman, 106.7 Home Radio, Cebu Book Club, Google Developers Group Cebu, ABS CBN, PR Works, JY Gonzales Strategic Communications, Third Team Media, Google Business Group , GMA 7, JCI Mandaue, Cebu Blog Camp, Iloilo Bloggers, Sunstar Cebu, Socratis Ramas Creative Designs, Junix Villacorta Web Development, Brenn Almario Video and Graphics and RLCOMM International (http://www.rlcomm.org).



The event is organized by iNewMedia Online Network (http://www.inewmediaonline.net) and Cebu Blogger Society, Inc. (http://www.cebubloggers.com) Know more about Social Media Influencers Summit by visiting http://www.socialmedia.org.ph.



