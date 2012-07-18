Larry Puckett Joins Burns and Roe as Vice President of Business Development for the Power Generation and Distribution Division

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Burns and Roe Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that Larry Puckett has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Development for the Power Generation and Distribution Division of the company. In this position, he will develop and execute strategies to increase opportunities with utility and industrial customers.



Prior to joining Burns and Roe, Larry was a Power Sales Manager at URS Corporation and a Regional Business Development Director for Alstom. He developed bid strategies, led technical contract negotiations and prepared proposals for new projects. He earned a Master of Business Administration from University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Technological University.



“Larry will be a great asset to Burns and Roe” stated Erol Ozkirbas - Senior Vice President of the Power Division of Burns and Roe. “His proven success as a leader and his high level of motivation will bring Burns and Roe even greater success in the power industry.”



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website www.roe.com.