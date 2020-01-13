Larson Air Conditioning Shares the Secret to Dual Indoor Comfort

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Arizona residents who are in the market to upgrade their current heating and cooling system would be wise to check in with Larson Air Conditioning. In honor of the many cozy celebrations that January provides, including National Cuddle Up Day, National Hot Toddy Day and National Winnie the Pooh Day, the HVAC company, which is known for its premier heating repair in Phoenix, is revealing a secret to obtaining perfect warmth during Phoenix's winter chill. It's called the heat pump.



According to Larson Air Conditioning, the heat pump is growing in popularity among homeowners in the Arizona region—for many reasons. The versatility of the heat pump is the No. 1 reason customers are upgrading from traditional furnaces to the dual-system heat pump. Rather than generating heat like a traditional furnace does, a heat pump transfers heat from one space to another. So, in summer it keeps a home cool, while in winter it keeps a home warm! Perfection!



Homeowners who install a heat pump will benefit from the following advantages:



High SEER value for superior efficiency

Lower year-round utility bills

Reduced carbon footprint

Seamless pairing with indoor air filters & purifiers

Low maintenance design

Long lifespan

Single & multi-zone options



Experts at Larson Air Conditioning are available for heat pump installation in the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area. Call Larson today for more information.



About Larson Air Conditioning

Established in 2012, Larson Air Conditioning is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Jared and Jamie Larson. The family-owned Scottsdale-based HVAC company integrates family values in all service—from insulation services in Phoenix to AC maintenance in Tempe—and vows to provide total satisfaction, reliability and comfort to every customer it serves in the Scottsdale and Greater Phoenix area. With Larson, customers are guaranteed a trusted company that provides best-in-class HVAC practices, skilled craftsmanship and incredible customer service.