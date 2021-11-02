Larson Maddox Deliver Top Regulatory and Legal Talent Across a Range of Industries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- Larson Maddox, one of the leading legal recruiting firms, delivers top regulatory and legal talent recruitment services across several industry verticals, including but not limited to, financial services, life sciences, technology, consumer goods, energy, manufacturing, and media. They have an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who work closely with the client's business objectives to offer bespoke permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions.



A renowned legal recruitment agency, Larson Maddox is guided by a set of five values that shape the DNA of their business – equality, accessibility, reliability, choice, and specialism. The agency invests in best-in-class recruitment technologies and training to empower professionals and companies to make informed hiring decisions for their mutual benefits.



What makes Larson Maddox stand out is their ability to bring together talented professionals and industry-leading companies, wherever they are in the world. Individuals looking for legal jobs or businesses with job vacancies can apply or reach out them by completing a simple form on LarsonMaddox.com.



A representative of the agency stated, "With a deep knowledge of the sector and industries we serve, our multi-sector delivery model means that we can recruit with speed, accuracy, and an international reach, nurturing the talent pipeline so you can continue driving measurable growth strategies within your organization."



A trustworthy legal recruitment agency, Larson Maddox has years of experience sourcing the top-class legal professionals to the businesses around the globe. It's the result of their deep market knowledge and industry specializations that today Larson Maddox is recommended by elite start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. In addition to hiring legal talent, their team of specialists are also experts in hiring regulatory professionals.



Larson Maddox, a Phaidon International brand, helps industry leaders build teams by securing top regulatory and legal talent across critical industries. They incorporate robust talent acquisition plans to source the best talent while providing complementary market research and insights. So, get in touch with their professionals to hire the right talent!



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. They help attract high-performing professionals and match them with your business objectives, ensuring you have the right team in place to meet your company's goals.



For more information, please visit – https://www.larsonmaddox.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/LarsonMaddox1

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Larson__Maddox

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/larson-maddox/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/larson_maddox/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosmbTXIHOsm-ZfYwibWo8Q



Contact Details



Larson Maddox, 622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017

Phone: +1 646 647 3950