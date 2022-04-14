Larson Maddox Offers Legal Recruitment Services for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- One of the leading legal recruiting firms, Larson Maddox offers legal recruitment services for the consumer goods & retail industry. They specialise in placing lawyers and legal professionals both in the UK and abroad and pride themselves on the relationships they have built since its inception. Their consultants are experts in their markets; with a unique insight into what matters to businesses when recruiting legal candidates. Their in-depth knowledge and understanding of the legal recruitment market allow them to tailor their services to fulfil clients' needs.



The company supports each individual client searching for their next great talent, whilst delivering outstanding recruitment services before, during and after the hiring process. The company recruits legal professionals in permanent, contract and interim positions across the globe. With many years of experience and knowledge of the legal sector, they advise clients on placement of lawyers into new legal positions in private practice, in-house and in the public sector. Retail businesses looking to recruit legal candidates can check out Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"At Larson Maddox, our team of specialist recruiters are experts in delivering expert In-House legal talent," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox. He further stated, "We place top legal talent across food and beverage, apparel, and cosmetics industry."



Larson Maddox is one of the leading specialists in supporting organizations that are looking to recruit legal talent for in-house positions. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory positions. The company leverages a far-ranging network to identify high-calibre talent for industry-leading organizations and fill permanent, contract, and multi-hire positions.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



