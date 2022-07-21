Larson Maddox Offers Legal Recruitment Services for Manufacturing Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Larson Maddox, one of the leading legal recruiting firms, offers legal recruitment services for the manufacturing sector. They are committed to leading and accelerating this transformation of the sector through exceptional recruitment services. The company helps firms and corporates move towards greater professionalism and nurture future-focused leadership, shape policy to create more inclusive workplaces, and fill talent gaps. They bring a deep understanding of the sector and the wide reach of the network to match clients with professionals that are right for them.



The organisation goes beyond professional experience and competence to ensure cultural compatibility, resulting in long-term hires that grow with the business. They work with companies of all sizes to help them source their next great Legal hires, whether it's a small firm looking for in-house counsel, or a large, multinational corporation filling their legal department. Manufacturing businesses looking to recruit top legal candidates can go to Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"Our team of specialist recruiters are experts in delivering expert In-House legal talent. Through a permanent, contract, and multi-hire service offering, we leverage our far-ranging network to identify high-caliber talent for industry-leading organisations. With a deep knowledge of the sector and industries we serve, our multi-sector delivery model means that we can recruit with speed, accuracy, and an international reach," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox.



Larson Maddox is one of the most sought-after recruitment agencies supporting organisations that are looking to recruit legal and regulatory talent for in-house positions. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory positions.



In addition to recruiting talent for the manufacturing sector, they also provide legal and regulatory recruitment services for other industries including financial, retail, energy, technology, media, sports, entertainment, and more.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



