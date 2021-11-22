Larson Maddox Offers Professional Recruitment and Hiring Services for the Regulatory Compliance Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2021 -- A leading talent acquisition agency, Larson Maddox offers professional recruitment and hiring services for the regulatory and compliance sector. The sector has seen a steady rise recently, with many organisations looking to hire skilled professionals from the industry. Although there has been an increased demand for talent from this industry, many companies find it challenging to navigate challenges associated with skilled hiring due to the rapidly evolving regulatory compliance landscape. Larson Maddox delivers the best in industry professionals that help business enhance their position as industry-leading providers of innovative solutions and world-class services. By offering world-class hiring services for regulatory affairs jobs, they are able to reduce the burden over the in-house teams of the clients and enable them to focus more on strategic business ventures.



With years of experience and immense knowledge in the regulatory compliance industry, they can screen and source success-driven candidates looking for career-defining opportunities that would enable them to achieve their goals and ambitions. Larson Maddox has helped many companies meet the rising demands for skilled regulatory professionals, which would have been challenging. Apart from the regulatory affairs industry, they are actively involved in conducting recruitment and talent acquisition for legal recruiting firms, offering services for a wide variety of roles like a corporate attorney, construction attorney, legal counsel, and many more.



Larson Maddox offers bespoke workforce management and talent acquisition solutions that help companies improve their in-house talent quality and enhance productivity and performance to meet business-critical goals. Due to their international presence, they can source candidates on a global scale fulfil even the most complex recruitment needs and requirements. They also offer services for permanent, contract-based, and multi-hire roles for several SMEs, start-ups, and large corporates across the globe.



Talking about their recruitment services, a representative of the company stated, "The Larson Maddox team delivers business-nuanced regulatory professionals and are dedicated to supporting the specific industries they service including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology, Procurement, Supply Chain, and more. Alongside our bespoke talent solutions, we partner with key industry associations and provide decision-makers with exclusive market insights, to keep you up to speed on the ever-evolving changes affecting the regulatory landscape today."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. They help attract high-performing professionals and match them with your business objectives, ensuring you have the right team in place to meet your company's goals.



For more information, please visit – https://www.larsonmaddox.com/



