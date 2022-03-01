New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- A leading legal recruiting firm in the UK, Larson Maddox offers recruitment services for legal jobs across various sectors. With a friendly, honest and refreshing approach, the company makes the legal recruitment process simple and smooth for all parties. They work with candidates of the highest calibre and always strive to find that perfect fit for firms. Their recruitment consultants have worked in the legal sector for most of their careers and many are personally connected with their legal communities that can be essential to recruiting great candidates.



They are committed to obtaining an in-depth understanding of the organisation, the team culture and top priorities for any vacancy. The company is recognised throughout the industry for the level of commitment they bring to the recruitment process, with an exceptionally high ratio of successful, long-term introductions. They have a huge pool of vetted candidates to call upon to fill open positions for organizations looking to fill temporary, permanent and ad-hoc roles. Businesses looking to recruit legal personnel can check out Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"At Larson Maddox, our team of specialist recruiters are experts in delivering expert In-House legal talent," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox. He further said, "Through a permanent, contract, and multi-hire service offering, we leverage our far-ranging network to identify high-calibre talent for industry-leading organizations."



Larson Maddox is one of the most trustworthy legal recruitment agencies with many years of experience sourcing top-class legal professionals to businesses around the globe. It's the result of their deep market knowledge and industry specializations that today Larson Maddox is recommended by elite start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. In addition to hiring legal talent, their team of specialists is also experts in hiring regulatory professionals.



To find out more information about Legal and Regulatory Jobs visit https://www.larsonmaddox.com



For all other enquiries please contact Larson Maddox USA: +1 646 759 4560



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



