Larson Maddox Offers Recruitment Services for Legal Jobs in the Technology Sector

622 Third Avenue, 8th Floor, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Larson Maddox, a leading talent acquisition agency in the UK, offers recruitment services for legal jobs in the technology sector. Whether you are recruiting for a start-up or an SME, their dedicated team of specialist recruitment consultants has a wealth of experience recruiting for all types of legal roles in the technology sector across the UK. With a strong understanding of the skills and experience required for success, they provide recruitment services for both contract and permanent roles.



Their consultants are experts in the field, with an in-depth understanding of the skills, experience, and qualifications that employers are looking for. They work with clients to understand their specific requirements and use our extensive networks and market knowledge to identify and attract the best candidates. The company has a proven track record in delivering high-calibre technology professionals to organisations and innovative companies in the UK and internationally. Technology businesses looking to recruit legal candidates can visit Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"At the intersection of regulation and legislation, we support clients across SaaS, E-Commerce, Cybersecurity, and more. Through a permanent, contract, and multi-hire service offering, we leverage our far-ranging network to identify high-calibre talent for industry-leading organisations," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox.



Larson Maddox has established many long-lasting, quality relationships with financial services, life sciences, technology, procurement, and supply chain clients to become one of the leading regulatory recruitment agencies globally. With a successful track record of placing senior and executive level hires, including compliance officers, they are connected to a unique network of talent and resources.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



