Larson Maddox Offers Recruitment Services for Media, Sport & Entertainment Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- Larson Maddox is one of the leading legal and regulatory recruiting firms, Larson Maddox offers recruitment services for the media, sports & entertainment sectors. They can help recruit quality talent in the highly sought-after sectors of media, sport and entertainment to perform various tasks ranging from negotiating complex commercial contracts to understanding relevant regulatory standards and ensuring data privacy practices are first class. They use specialised industry knowledge to secure the very best experts in the media sector whether businesses are searching for a specific skill-set or looking to guarantee compliance.



Larson Maddox's experienced team of recruiters can find the perfect candidate to keep your brand, product and service protected. They specialise in in-house legal, compliance and data privacy recruitment – with proven success finding the best possible people for your sector. Their expansive network in all areas of compliance and in-house legal recruitment allows them to identify and recruit the most relevant people for you. Media and entertainment businesses looking to recruit legal and regulatory personnel can go to Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"We place regulatory and legal professionals across top media, sport and entertainment organisations. We understand that our clients are seeking much more in a talent partner than just securing headcount. It's about leveraging experts who can provide in-demand talent, enabling their business to grow and thrive," a representative for the company stated.



Larson Maddox is one of the leading specialists in supporting organisations that are looking to recruit legal talent for in-house positions. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory positions. The company leverages a far-ranging network to identify high-calibre talent for industry-leading organisations and fill permanent, contract, and multi-hire positions.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



