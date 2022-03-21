Larson Maddox Offers Recruitment Services for Regulatory Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Larson Maddox, one of the world's premier legal recruiting organisations, offers recruitment services for regulatory jobs. Their team comprises of specialist recruiters who have a dedicated focus within either contract or permanent positions. The company utilises extensive search & selection techniques to identify exceptional specialists across all key disciplines. They provide the right match talent to support, complement and ultimately drive your manufacturing business forward. Their experience and partnerships with blue chip companies have gained them a reputation for delivering.



The team covers the regulatory jobs market across all stages of the regulatory life-cycle, with jobs from Regulatory Affairs Assistant to Senior Director and VP regulatory jobs on both a contract and permanent basis. The company takes time to understand your unique company needs and what an individual is looking for in their job search. Using their established methods, they help meet the requirements for both clients and candidates. Businesses looking to fulfil regulatory roles can go to Larson Maddox's website for more information.



Larson Maddox is one of the leading specialists in supporting organizations that are looking to recruit legal talent for in-house positions. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range Senior Executive roles across legal and regulatory positions. The company leverages a far-ranging network to identify high-calibre talent for industry-leading organisations and fill permanent, contract, and multi-hire positions.



"At Larson Maddox, our top-performing team of specialists are experts in sourcing the best-in-class regulatory professionals," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox. He said, "In today's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, having the right talent in place is essential for navigating challenges and preparing for the future."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



