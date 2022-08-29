Larson Maddox Offers Recruitment Services for Regulatory Jobs in Various Sectors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- Larson Maddox, a leading talent acquisition agency, offers recruitment services for regulatory jobs in various sectors. The company specializes in finding professionals with the specific experience and skill sets that match clients' regulatory requirements. Their team has a powerful network of high-quality candidates across the regulatory market, allowing them to recruit both active and passive candidates. Offering a bespoke solution, they listen to clients' requirements and adapt their recruitment techniques to deliver candidates fulfilling needs and fitting the company culture.



They offer a bespoke service to their clients and candidates, applying their wealth of knowledge and experience in the sectors. They deliver various workforce solutions, including contract and permanent staffing, executive search appointments, outsourced talent services, and regulatory consulting. They act as an extension of clients' teams, form recruitment partnerships with clients, and oversee the recruitment process with complete transparency. Businesses looking to recruit exceptional candidates can check out Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"At Larson Maddox, our top-performing team of specialists are experts in sourcing the best-in-class regulatory professionals, partnering with clients to meet the booming talent demand. In today's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, having the right talent in place is essential for navigating challenges and preparing for the future," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox.



Larson Maddox has established many long-lasting, quality relationships with financial services, life sciences, technology, procurement, supply chain clients to become one of the leading regulatory recruitment agencies globally. With a successful track record of placing senior and executive level hires, including compliance officers, they are connected to a unique network of talent and resources.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



