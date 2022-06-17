Larson Maddox Offers Regulatory Recruitment Services for the Energy Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Larson Maddox, a well-known talent acquisition agency, offers regulatory recruitment services for the energy sector. Their aim is to connect the best talent with the most exciting jobs and innovative companies in the energy industry. The company provides contract, interim and permanent recruitment solutions covering the full project life cycle within many dedicated areas of the industry including renewable, power, nuclear, water and many more. Their team of dedicated recruitment experts helps source candidates with the perfect skill-sets for businesses looking to quickly adapt in this dynamic landscape.



They have market intelligence and vast international experience necessary to take a holistic approach to provide workforce recruitment solutions from start to finish. The team identifies the right calibre and compliant candidates, helping them mobilise quickly, thereafter supporting the integration into their new roles with their clients. Offering world-class hiring services for regulatory affairs jobs, Larson Maddox are able to reduce the burden on the existing in-house teams enabling them to focus more on strategic business ventures. Energy and businesses looking to recruit regulatory personnel can check out Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"We recruit regulatory personnel across the energy sector. With a deep knowledge of the sector and industries we serve, our multi-sector delivery model means that we can recruit with speed and accuracy. We deliver business-nuanced regulatory professionals and are dedicated to supporting the specific industries," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox.



Larson Maddox is one of the leading specialists in supporting organisations that are looking to recruit legal talent for in-house positions. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory positions. The company leverages a far-ranging network to identify high-calibre talent for industry-leading organisations and fill permanent, contract, and multi-hire positions.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox focuses on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the regulatory and legal functions, delivering with speed, reach, and accuracy. Their experience working in complex regulatory environments gives clients' a competitive advantage to stay ahead of their peers, empowering them to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



