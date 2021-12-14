Larson Maddox Recruits Best-in-Class Legal Professionals for US Firms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- In today's world, there is fierce and steady competition for talent in the field of the legal profession. Legal services are required by a wide range of industries including financial services, life sciences, energy, consumer goods, technology, manufacturing, and media. This has led to an increase in the demand for legal professionals across these sectors. Larson Maddox is a well-renowned firm that helps firms in the USA recruit the best in-class legal professionals with expertise in many industrial sectors.



Their recruiting teams use insight and intuition to match your company's needs with the right professional and create the biggest impact. Recognizing the impact that legal professionals have on a business, they source individuals who are experts at providing guidance and mitigating risk. The company delivers accomplished legal talent that businesses need to tackle a daunting workload with ease and confidence. Their far-reaching talent base is ready to step in at a moment's notice and get to work on any case or investigation.



The company's legal staffing and recruiting specialists invest the time with their clients upfront to thoroughly understand the hiring requirements, company culture and any complexities so as to select the best candidate for their clients. At Larson Maddox, they understand the client requirements and have access to accomplished individuals who can fill positions whenever and wherever you need them. Businesses looking to recruit legal personnel can check out Larson Maddox's website for more information.



"At Larson Maddox, our team of specialist recruiters are experts in delivering expert In-House legal talent," commented Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox. He further said, "We support clients across several industry verticals, including but not limited to, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology, Consumer Goods, Energy, Manufacturing, and Media."



Larson Maddox is one of the leading specialists in supporting organizations that are looking to recruit legal talent for in-house positions. The firm provides expert support for hiring into a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory positions. The company leverages a far-ranging network to identify high-caliber talent for industry-leading organizations and fill permanent, contract, and multi-hire positions.



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.