Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Trends, Forecasts & Research Report 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market (Product Type - Biologics, and Small Molecules; Application - Hospitals, Clinics, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Laryngeal cancer develops when cancer cells form in the tissue of the larynx, or voice box and are one of the most common types of head and neck cancers. The global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market is Driven by The Growing Prevalence of Laryngeal Cancer



Head and neck cancer encompass many site-specific cancers, including oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers. According to the WHO report the annual incidence of head and neck cancers worldwide is more than 550,000 cases with around 300,000 deaths each year. The male to female ratio ranges from 2:1 to 4:1. About 90% of all head and neck cancers are squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC). HNSCC is the sixth leading cancer by incidence worldwide.



Biologics Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product type and application. Based on the product type, the study includes biologics and small molecules. Moreover, the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market by application, the study includes hospitals, clinics, and other applications.



Among the product type, the biologics sub-market is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. A biologic drug is manufactured from, or otherwise similar to, substances produced by living cells. Many targeted therapies are also biologic drugs that are safer and have fewer side effects than older chemotherapy drugs.



Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Co., Sanofi S.A., and Merck and Co. Inc.



Eli Lilly and Company Acquired Loxo Oncology Inc



In 2019, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Loxo Oncology, Inc. The acquisition increases the scope of Lilly's oncology portfolio into precision medicines.



"We are pleased to announce the completion of our acquisition of Loxo Oncology, which will expand the breadth of our portfolio into precision medicines and target cancers that are caused by specific gene abnormalities," Annie White, president of Lilly Oncology.



The acquisition by Eli Lilly with a promising pipeline of investigational medicines include LOXO-292, a first-in-class oral RET inhibitor that has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for three indications, with an initial potential launch in 2020.



