LA's Top Law Firm Working to Protect and Fight for Consumer Rights

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Consumer Action Law Group, a reputed law firm has some of the best Los Angeles Bankruptcy lawyer and Chapter 13 Attorneys assisting their clients in every possible scenario. Bankruptcy can be a very difficult stage with issues such as falling behind mortgage and bill payments, temporary job loss, illnesses, foreclosure, medical bills, etc. Those who want expert legal advice and want to come out of the crisis in a favorable manner, call the bankruptcy attorneys at this Law Firm.



The attorneys assist their clients with successful filing of Chapter 13 wherein clients can eliminate credit card debts, medical bills, save their homes from foreclosure and stop the repossession process of cars and many more. Chapter 13 filing can also stop wage garnishment and recover cars that have been repossessed. Call today to get a free legal advice from experienced attorneys in foreclosure, auto fraud, mortgage, bankruptcy and employment.



To know more visit https://consumeractionlawgroup.com/



About https://consumeractionlawgroup.com/

Consumer Action Law Group based at Los Angeles, CA is a law firm specializing in consumer law cases along with bankruptcy, auto fraud, foreclosure, credit report errors, California lemon law and others. The team of qualified and experienced attorneys protects their clients from fraud and illegal practices.



Media Contact



Consumer Action Law Group

Address: 3700 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Phone: 818-254-8413

Email: Info@ConsumerActionLawGroup.com

Website: https://consumeractionlawgroup.com