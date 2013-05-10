Las Vegas Aptean Edge Conference May 14-16 Features TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- TraceGains, Inc. will co-present “Automated Supplier Document Management for Food Manufacturers & Processors” on May 14 at 2:45. Speakers include Jason Ulrich, Manager of Business Applications, Berner Food and Beverage, Ryan Matson, IT/ERP Manager, A.C. Legg, Henry Minconi, QA Manager, Illes Seasonings & Flavors, Amanda Torbett, Vice President South & West, TraceGains, Inc.



The Aptean Edge Conference brings together industry luminaries and customers across Aptean’s industry-driven enterprise solutions. The conference will host more than three hundred sessions of content with multiple tracks tailored to address current priorities and challenges. Influential keynotes will be featured as well as roadmap previews, demos, exhibits and networking opportunities. The conference is May 14-16 at The Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aptean Edge event is for Aptean customers, employees, and partners coming together to take part in hundreds of sessions, share the latest insights and innovations, exchange information and ideas, and discover how to expand their business to the next level.



Berner Foods, A.C. Legg, and Illes Seasonings & Flavors automated their supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management to help increase food safety and quality, while simultaneously reducing supplier and ingredient risk. Speakers will address the automated FSMA and GFSI supplier document collection, ingredient specification compliance monitoring, and eNotification alerts for any non-conformances.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



