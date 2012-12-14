Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Las Vegas attorney Edward F. Gonciarz has been fully ethically certified and is the newest member of the Attorney Guide family. Edward F. Gonciarz is now available on the Attorney guide registry of searchable and ethically certified lawyers. Edward is an experienced lawyer who has practiced law before the Nevada and New York Bar Associations as well as before the United States Supreme court.



Edward F. Gonciarz is a respected criminal attorney. Edward has extensive experience in defending the rights of clients at all levels of Nevada law. Edward is also a well reputed civil litigation lawyer and has a reputation in the Las Vegas area for offering effective real estate and bankruptcy related legal services.



Edward F. Gonciarz has practiced law for over 20 years and represents clients in all Southern Nevada courts, including municipal, justice and Nevada district courts. After undergoing the Attorney Guide ethical certification, Edward is guaranteed to have a clean public record with no ethical rules violations. The ethical certification also guarantees that Edward has an experienced and established practice that has received positive client feedback. The Attorney Guide ethical certification process also guarantees that Edward F. Gonciarz advertising is in strict compliance with Nevada State Bar rules concerning truthful advertising.



Las Vegas attorney Edward F. Gonciarz is now searchable via the Attorney Guide website after receiving this ethical certification. Edward with continue to provide personal, cost effective legal options for clients in the Southern Nevada area.



For more information on Edward C. Gonciarz at Attorney Guide click here: http://www.attorneyguide.com/index.php/member/35



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC



50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501



Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com