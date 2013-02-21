Las Vegas Auto Body Shop New Look Collision Center Wins Angie's List Super Service Award

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- In the workforce, the quality of service provided to clients often decides the success of the company. By providing exceptional customer service, businesses can retain more clients, garner positive publicity, and experience an increase in profits.



For the past nine years, Nevada-based New Look Collision Center has dedicated themselves to providing top-quality customer service to all clients in need of vehicle repairs. The company’s mechanics and estimators are all ASE and I-Car Certified, ensuring their ability to handle all collision repairs in minimum time. New Look Collision Center specializes in a variety of services including exact color matching, frame and unibody repairs, and frame straightening.



Recently, New Look Collision Center was awarded the 2012 Angies List Super Service Award for a “consistently high level of customer service.” New Look Collision Center values their customer’s opinions immensely, especially regarding areas of the company that may need improvement.



To be eligible for the award, New Look Collision Center needed to receive a certain number of positive body shop reviews from their customers in addition to following Angie’s List’s operational guidelines. Each year, only five percent of businesses reviewed qualify for the Angie’s List award.



“We are extremely proud of our reputation as the best body shop in Las Vegas,” said Michael Whittemore, the owner of New Look Collision Center. “We strive for 100% excellent customer service and we are excited to have won the Angie’s List award.”



New Look Collision Center consistently receives positive reviews from their clients.



“All repairs were done as promised and were ‘as good as new,’ but what really prompted this letter is your staff,” writes Hugh A., a former client. “Every individual I encountered was courteous, polished, and professional…New Look Collision Center embodies a culture of excellence.”



New Look Collision Center can be reached via the email form available on their website, but all clients are invited to visit the company’s Henderson or Las Vegas Valley locations. The body repair shop also provides free online estimates, and auto body repair discounts are available upon request.



About New Look Collision Center

Since 2004, New Look Collision Center has been the premier auto body repair shop in the Henderson / Las Vegas Valley areas. The company has an “Honor Roll” status with the Better Business Bureau and is contracted with 14 major insurance companies and factory certified by seven auto makers. New Look Collision Center has been featured in both local and national magazines as one of the country’s top quality collision shops. For more information, please visit http://www.newlookcollision.com



New Look Collision Center

102 Corporate Park Dr.

Henderson, NV 89074

(702) 564-2220



New Look Collision Center

5845 W. Shelbourne Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89139

(702) 269-1650