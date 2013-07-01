Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Las Vegas Bankruptcy lawyer Edward F. Gonciarz is fully ethically and is a valuable member of the Attorney Guide legal family. Edward F. Gonciarz has more than twenty years of experience as an attorney and has expertise in a range of laws. Edward is admitted to practice state and federal law in both Nevada and New York, as well as before the U.S. Supreme Court. Edward is glad to aid clients that are in need of debt relief with a wide range of personal and consumer bankruptcy related legal aid. Beyond bankruptcy and debt related issues, Edward is an experienced trial attorney and can provide experienced criminal defense. Edward F. Gonciarz has officially been ethically certified by Attorney Guide. Meaning he has been added to the Attorney Guide register of ethically certified legal counsel.



The Attorney Guide ethical certification process works to ensure that skilled Nevada attorneys like Edward F. Gonciarz are thoroughly ethical. This process, combined with the searchable registry on the Attorney Guide website, takes a large portion of the legwork out of finding an ethical attorney in Nevada. The ethical certification process cannot be purchased. It requires a completely clean ethical record, as well as verifiable trial experience, positive client feedback and strict compliance to Nevada standards regarding truth in advertising. Every member of the Attorney Guide family member is vetted at a minimum of sixty days, ensuring their ethical records remain in good standing. Edward has extensive experience as a Las Vegas bankruptcy lawyer and is fully ethically certified by Attorney Guide.



More information on Edward C. Gonciarz is available on the Attorney guide website.



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: 775-329-7755

Toll Free: 800-748-5590

Facsimile: 775-329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com