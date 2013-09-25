Las Vegas Based Modeling and Talent Agency, TLC Modeling LLC, Expands Trade Show Talent Bookings

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- TLC Modeling LLC, a Las Vegas-based modeling and talent agency, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its booking capabilities by including Los Angeles and San Diego, CA.



The modeling agency Las Vegas is now booking booth staff professionals, promotional models, trade show models, crowd gatherers, brand ambassadors, spokes models, ear prompters, go-go dancers, emcees and atmosphere talent for events of all types in southern California and Las Vegas. “We’ve been fulfilling more and more requests for models and talent in Los Angeles and San Diego and are pleased to officially expand to these cities as locations we support,” said Tiffanie Craddock, CEO of TLC Modeling LLC.



Now after their expansion requirements of promotional modeling Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego, the 3 major hubs of trade shows and events in the country, can now be easily fulfilled. TLC Modeling is already a reputed modeling agency and its promotion models Las Vegas are highly experienced and are considered to be a major aspect of marketing campaigns. TLC Modeling will now aim to replicate its success in Las Vegas to Los Angeles and San Diego.



“TLC Models has been providing us with smart and beautiful people since 2010. They always represent our brand with unmatched professionalism, class, and the uncanny ability to quickly learn our vast product line." said Los Angles based Replay XD COO, Jason Lighthart.



“The models TLC modeling provided were awesome! They showed up on time, worked hard, and had fun with it. Thank you very much,” Sarah Salo, Arizant Healthcare, a 3m company.



With the Fall season being one of the busiest times of year for events, TLC modeling has the proven professional talent and resources to provide hostesses, bartenders and costumed individuals for trade shows and corporate events.



Whether the need requires in-depth product or service knowledge or just an engaging personality to gather qualified traffic to a booth, TLC modeling provides models Las Vegas and now Los Angeles and San Diego that fit the unique needs of their clients.



About TLC Modeling LLC

TLC Modeling is a full service modeling agency. The company hand picks each model to ensure professionalism and client satisfaction. TLC Modeling represents models for trade shows, print, fashion, promotions, events, corporate parties and atmosphere. Through the online platform, http://www.tlcmodeling.com/, the portfolio of all models represented by TLC Modeling can be viewed.



For more information about Promotional Modeling Las Vegas, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of tlcmodeling.com, please call at 702-291-7633 or email to tcraddock@TLCModeling.com. Connect with TLC Modeling LLC on facebook.