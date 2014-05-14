Las Vegas Cleaning Company Delivers the Most Commercial and Residential Services

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- CleanWorld, a Las Vegas home and commercial cleaning business, offers more services than any other cleaning service in the area. Dedicated to customer service, reliability, and integrity, CleanWorld is driven to provide maximum results.



Offering more than twenty-five specialized services to businesses and residences, CleanWorld provides solutions to virtually any cleaning challenge. CleanWorld’s array of high-quality cleaning services includes window cleaning, carpet and fabric cleaning, pool cleaning, and pressure washing. In addition to cleaning services, CleanWorld also performs pool maintenance and repairs.



CleanWorld’s expert and insured specialists provide a confident clean by utilizing professional-grade equipment and products. Each service is specifically designed to maintain and preserve property, assuring the highest quality in hygiene. The full-service cleaning company provides exceptional services for homeowners, real estate managers and agents, small businesses, and large companies.



About CleanWorld

CleanWorld, whose motto is “Live in a clean world”, provides the most comprehensive list of cleaning services for residences and businesses in Las Vegas. Created to provide a solid service, CleanWorld prides itself to be centered around premium client support, integrity, and respect for clients’ assets. Tapping into the resources of other companies who serve clients with such respect, CleanWorld enlists three other top-tier businesses to handle its clients needs.



CleanWorld technicians aren’t just professional and well-trained, but they are long-term team members who are licensed and insured. CleanWorld holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, as well as many positive reviews on Angie’s List. As a token of their commitment to excellence, CleanWorld also offers a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee to all clients.



Free estimates are available by appointment, and CleanWorld keeps flexible schedules for their busiest clients.



Contact CleanWorld



Mike Stambaugh

Phone: (702) 497-5030