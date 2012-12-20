Las Vegas Criminal Defense Attorney and Law Firm, John F. Marchiano Law Corp. Launches New Website

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- When a person has been charged with a DUI, DWI, assault or even worse, it can be an extremely scary and confusing situation. In these circumstances, having the proper representation from a qualified attorney in Las Vegas can mean the difference between jail time and freedom.



For more than 30 years, people throughout Henderson and Las Vegas have been turning to the experts at John F. Marchiano Law Corporation to gain the personalized, professional legal services they need.



And now, the law firm has made it even simpler for people to quickly find the legal information they require.



Las Vegas Criminal Defense Attorney and Law Firm, John F. Marchiano Law Corp., has just launched their new website. Whether looking for legal representation or legal advice, site visitors can find a wide range of detailed law-related information. The new site discusses the law firm’s array of legal services and specializations, including DUI and DWI, assault and battery, armed robbery, domestic violence, traffic citations, slip and falls, auto accidents, personal injury, real estate and more.



In order to receive the optimal outcome in a legal proceeding, it is essential for a person to understand their rights and the proper way to handle their individual situation. In most cases, the best way to ensure this happens is to secure an experienced criminal defense lawyer.



According to John F. Marchiano Law Corp., “Often times, the difference between a dropped charge, a long sentence or a shortened sentence is the quality of your representation. Having a skilled, knowledgeable, top-of-the-line attorney will give you the best chance throughout the entire process. During such an important time in your life, you should not leave anything to chance.”



Whether a person has been accused of a crime, has been in an accident, has received a traffic ticket, has suffered a personal injury or needs help with real estate law, the attorneys with John F. Marchiano Law Corp. can provide them with tough legal representation.



Anyone looking for a criminal defense attorney in Las Vegas can visit the law firm’s new site for detailed information at http://www.marchianolawcorp.com/



About John F. Marchiano Law Corporation

For more than 30 years, John F. Marchiano Law Corporation has been providing the residents of Henderson and the Las Vegas Metro area with personalized, professional legal services. While the firm’s primary focus is Land Use, DUIs, traffic tickets and accidents, they also specialize in criminal law, real estate law and personal injury.



John F Marchiano Law Corporation

218 Lead Street

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 565-0473