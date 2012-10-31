Need for Criminal Defense Rises with Domestic Violence Cases in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Claims of domestic violence are up in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Defense attorneys, like the Las Vegas based Law Offices of Garret T. Ogata, have received a significant uptick in domestic violence cases. Good Las Vegas criminal defense lawyers are paramount for people accused of committing domestic violence to receive a fair trial. The Law Offices of Garret T. Ogata are highly successful Las Vegas criminal defense lawyers. They are dedicated to meeting this demand and lending their expertise to give clients the best defense services possible.



Garrett T. Ogata (Attorney at Law) is a member of several national organizations such as the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, National Association of Criminal Defense College, and the American Trial Lawyers Association. Domestic violence cases are complex and require expert attention. As the need for Las Vegas criminal defense lawyers continues to grow, the Law Offices of Garret T. Ogata is committed to supplying their professional assistance in resolving these sensitive matters and beyond.



The Law Offices of Garret T. Ogata utilize their extensive expertise in criminal defense to also thoroughly and successfully defend people accused of DUIs and other criminal defense situations. Through their website, GoDUILaw.com, potential clients can contact the Law Offices of Garret T. Ogata for a free and comprehensive consultation. Go DUI Law is dedicated to successfully defending their clients and continuing their leadership role for people as a criminal lawyer in Las Vegas and beyond.



Go DUI Law is a part of the Law Offices of Garret T. Ogata, a DUI defense firm based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. They have a 90% victory rate. For more information, visit www.goduilaw.com or call 702.366.0891.