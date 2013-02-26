Las Vegas Dentist Offers Significant Savings on Exam and X-Rays

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Dr. Steve Lazar, a Las Vegas Dentist from Advanced Dentistry understands that proper dental hygiene and regular examinations by a dentist are vital for dental care. Regular visits to the dentist can be expensive, thus people start avoiding going to the dentist to save money. Understanding the concerns of his patients, Dr. Steve Lazar offers a consultation, full exam and x-rays to new patients for $39.95 at Advanced Dentistry through March 13, 2013.



Dr. Steve Lazar since establishing his practice in 1988 has had 24 successful years in the field of cosmetic dentistry. During his years of practice, he has been providing dental care to his patients in Salt Lake City, Utah and the Las Vegas community and surrounding area. Dr. Steve Lazar performs complete dental care and cosmetic dental procedures. After receiving one of the best clinical educations available in the world, he has made his mark in the cosmetic dentistry by bonding over 10,000 cosmetic restorations with impressive results since establishing his practice. Dr. Steve Lazar is more than capable of giving the best dental care and cosmetic dental procedures for a healthy smile.



Timely detection of cavities and other dental problems are important for maintaining dental health, thus regular check- ups by a dentist can stop the problem to develop further. Check-ups help identify and fix problems before they become too painful or too expensive for the patients.



Advanced Dentistry Las Vegas offers their patients full General Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Sedation Dentistry, Dentures, Dental Implant Dentures, Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Porcelain Veneers, dental emergency treatment with the highest quality of care. They focus on providing full satisfaction and a healthy smile to their patients without pain and discomfort. Advanced dentistry is equipped with the most advanced dental care equipment and techniques. The warm and pleasant staff answers questions and takes care of patient concerns. All of these qualities enable patients to have an anxiety free visit to Advanced Dentistry.



Affordable Financing is a benefit provided by Dr. Steve Lazar at Advanced Dentistry. He is pleased to offer a Consultation, Exam and X-rays for $39.95 for new patients. Advanced Dentistry understands that part of providing an anxiety free visit is reasonable financing options provided to the patients, they will provide patients, help in reviewing their options and design a treatment plan that adjusts to their needs and budget.



For more information interested folks may visit http://advanceddentistry.com or watch this YouTube video.



Media Contact:



Dr. Steve Lazar, DMD

Advanced Dentistry

advdentistry@gmail.com

http://advanceddentistry.com



Location:

Advanced Dentistry

5731 S Fort Apache Rd #110

Las Vegas, NV 89148

(702) 476-2700