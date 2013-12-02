Las Vegas Divorce Attorney to Offer Nevada Joint Petition Six Week Guarantee

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The Rosenblum Law Office is putting their money where their mouth is with the Nevada Joint Petition guarantee. Nevada residents that want to get a quick divorce this new year can do it in six weeks or less if they agree on the terms.



"We want to help couples avoid the destruction a lengthy divorce can cause" said owner, Molly S. Rosenblum, Esq. "Our Nevada Joint Petition six week guarantee gives us an opportunity to give clients certainty and closure faster than they would be able to obtain from a lengthy, drawn out divorce as is customary with other divorce lawyers in Las Vegas.” Ms. Rosenblum, a Las Vegas local for many years, has built a reputation as a well qualified divorce and family law attorney.



Ms. Rosenblum has practiced law in Nevada for over 11 years. "We wanted to offer this service as a result of increasing demand from our clients, and the Las Vegas community as a whole, who desired fast divorce services." said Ms. Rosenblum. "We are excited for the opportunity to assist clients get a fresh start with as little conflict as possible."



The divorce and family law firm is accepting Nevada clients in their downtown Las Vegas office. More information available to those in need of a quick divorce, joint petition or other legal services at http://www.RosenblumLawLV.com/



Contact:

John H. Allen

Director of Operatons

Rosenblum Law Offices

1701 W Charleston Blvd Suite 600

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 433-2889

Staff@RosenblumLawlv.com

http://www.rosenblumlawlv.com/